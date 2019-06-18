Dhruv Consultancy Services secures contract for NHAI road project in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Unidentified body of woman found in Maharashtra
CCTVs in Maharashtra's Monkey Hill avert railway accident
DJB to create lake behind Raj Ghat for groundwater rejuvenation, museum at Kilokri
PM to dedicate to nation NH-211 stretch in Maharashtra Wednesday
No discrimination against Kerala, notification stalling highway projects revoked: Gadkari
-
Dhruv Consultancy Services has received Letter of Award for "Supervisory Consultancy Services for Operation & Maintenance of 2 lane with paved shoulder sections Malshej Ghat - Ane Ghat ( Km 101-Km 161.570) and Ane Ghat - Ahmednagar Bypass ( Km 161.570 - Km 211) Sections of NH 61 ( Old NH - 222) in the state of Maharashtra from National Highways Authority of India. The contract amount will be Rs 5.13 crore for the said Supervision Consultancy for which the contract period will be 36 months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU