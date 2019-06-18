JUST IN
Dhruv Consultancy Services secures contract for NHAI road project in Maharashtra

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received Letter of Award for "Supervisory Consultancy Services for Operation & Maintenance of 2 lane with paved shoulder sections Malshej Ghat - Ane Ghat ( Km 101-Km 161.570) and Ane Ghat - Ahmednagar Bypass ( Km 161.570 - Km 211) Sections of NH 61 ( Old NH - 222) in the state of Maharashtra from National Highways Authority of India. The contract amount will be Rs 5.13 crore for the said Supervision Consultancy for which the contract period will be 36 months.

