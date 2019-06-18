Dhruv Consultancy Services secures contract for NHAI road project in Maharashtra

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received Letter of Award for "Supervisory Consultancy Services for Operation & Maintenance of 2 lane with paved shoulder sections - Ane ( Km 101-Km 161.570) and Ane - Ahmednagar Bypass ( Km 161.570 - Km 211) Sections of NH 61 ( Old NH - 222) in the state of from The contract amount will be Rs 5.13 crore for the said Supervision Consultancy for which the contract period will be 36 months.

