Board of U. Y. Fincorp approves pilot project 'GrowU' for loan financing

At meeting held on 18 July 2022The Board of U. Y. Fincorp at its meeting held on 18 July 2022 has approved the proposal for expanding the business operations of the Company into various other segments of loan financing under the New Brand name "GrowU" as a pilot project. Based on the response of the pilot project and after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the company would like to foray into the space of digitally enabled lending through its own platform.
