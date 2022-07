Outcome of board meeting of Kamdhenu Ventures

Held on 18 July 2022

Kamdhenu announced that the Board of Kamdhenu Ventures, resulting company no. 1 in the scheme of arrangement in their meeting held on 18 July 2022 approved the following to give effect to the scheme of arrangement and related matters:

Appointment of Madhusudan Agarwal, Ramesh Chand Surana and Nishal Jain as Additional Directors.

Appointment of Nitin Misra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Sub-division of existing authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh divided into 50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into Rs 5 lakh dividend into 100000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)