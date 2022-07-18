Outcome of board meeting of Kamdhenu Ventures

-
ALSO READ
A lawyer is a social engineer, Justice MM Sundresh at the Surana & Surana Moot's 25th Anniversary Law Conclave
Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Ikab Securities hits the roof on appointing Madhusudan Kela as MD
Kamdhenu Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Board of 3M India approves resignation company secretary and compliance officer
-
Held on 18 July 2022Kamdhenu announced that the Board of Kamdhenu Ventures, resulting company no. 1 in the scheme of arrangement in their meeting held on 18 July 2022 approved the following to give effect to the scheme of arrangement and related matters:
Appointment of Madhusudan Agarwal, Ramesh Chand Surana and Nishal Jain as Additional Directors.
Appointment of Nitin Misra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Sub-division of existing authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh divided into 50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into Rs 5 lakh dividend into 100000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU