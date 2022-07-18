Zydus receives USFDA approval for Efinaconazole Topical Solution

Zydus Lifesciences' subsidiary Zydus Worldwide DMCC has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%. (US RLD: Jublia).

Efinaconazole is an azole antifungal used for the topical treatment of Onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at, Ahmedabad, India.

Jublia (Efinaconazole) topical solution, 10% had annual sales of $292 million in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT May 2022).

