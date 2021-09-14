HCL Technologies signs strategic partnership with HANCOM Inc.

To share advanced software technology solutions

HCL Technologies and HANCOM Inc., one of the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion.

HCL will support training for software development at HANCOM's R&D center in India, which was established in 2016. HCL will also share its development studio and provide HR support to meet demand and development capacity at the R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen HANCOM products' global competitiveness.

The two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes HANCOM's entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL's business expansion into the South Korean market.

