Gravita starts aluminium production at its new recycling plant in Mozambique

-
ALSO READ
Gravita gains after Mozambique biz commences operations of aluminium recycling unit
Gravita India gains after Ghanian unit enhances lead recycling capacity
Gravita India increases capacity of its recycling unit at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Gravita Group expands capacity of lead recycling plant in Ghana, West Africa
Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 25.29% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Gravita India announced that a step down subsidiary of the company situated in Mozambique, East Africa has started commercial production of Aluminium from its new recycling plant having an annual capacity of around 4,000 MTPA in addition to its existing Lead recycling facility of 4,500 MTPA and is also in process of setting up of a new plastic recycling unit in Mozambique.
The Company is expecting an additional revenue of approx. Rs. 50 crore per annum coupled with gross margins of ~ 18% from this Aluminium Recycling Plant.
The Group has made investment of approx.
Rs 2 crore for procuring and commissioning of this New Recycling Plant which is invested from internal accruals of the company. The said plant has been set up on a leased premises keeping in view of judicious use of capital & lean capex policy of Gravita.
The Company will be procuring domestic aluminium scrap for the purpose of production from this plant and it will cater the needs of Aluminium die casting components manufacturing industries of Auto & FMCG sector located in South and East Asian markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU