Gravita starts aluminium production at its new recycling plant in Mozambique

Gravita India announced that a step down subsidiary of the company situated in Mozambique, East Africa has started commercial production of Aluminium from its new recycling plant having an annual capacity of around 4,000 MTPA in addition to its existing Lead recycling facility of 4,500 MTPA and is also in process of setting up of a new plastic recycling unit in Mozambique.

The Company is expecting an additional revenue of approx. Rs. 50 crore per annum coupled with gross margins of ~ 18% from this Aluminium Recycling Plant.

The Group has made investment of approx.

Rs 2 crore for procuring and commissioning of this New Recycling Plant which is invested from internal accruals of the company. The said plant has been set up on a leased premises keeping in view of judicious use of capital & lean capex policy of Gravita.

The Company will be procuring domestic aluminium scrap for the purpose of production from this plant and it will cater the needs of Aluminium die casting components manufacturing industries of Auto & FMCG sector located in South and East Asian markets.

