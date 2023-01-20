Varun Beverages Ltd up for five straight sessions

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1232, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.78% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Varun Beverages Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1232, up 0.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 18087.45. The Sensex is at 60807.33, down 0.08%. Varun Beverages Ltd has dropped around 10.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44326.05, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

