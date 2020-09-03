HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gains for third straight session

JUST IN
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2475.6, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.82% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% slide in NIFTY and a 6.54% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2475.6, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11548.05. The Sensex is at 39068.36, down 0.05%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 1.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11490.55, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

