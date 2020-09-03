ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd in demand

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1293.9, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% fall in NIFTY and a 6.54% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1293.9, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11548.05. The Sensex is at 39068.36, down 0.05%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 4.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11490.55, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

