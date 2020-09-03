HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.43%, gains for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1139, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.36% jump in NIFTY and a 12.73% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23874.55, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

