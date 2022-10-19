HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1968.35, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 4.77% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1968.35, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17532.45. The Sensex is at 59136.32, up 0.3%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has gained around 1.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18021.3, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

