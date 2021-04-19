HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Macrotech Developers to be watched

HDFC Bank reported 18.2% rise in net profit to Rs 8186.50 crore on 16.4% increase in net revenues to Rs 24714.10 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

HDFC Bank said that the board of directors of the bank, has granted an enabling approval to the bank for issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crores in the period of next twelve months through private placement mode.

Shares of Bharti Airtel will be watched. The Government of Ghana, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) (through their respective subsidiaries), on Friday announced that they have executed the definitive agreement for the transfer of 'AirtelTigo' (Airtel Ghana Limited and Millicom Ghana Limited) to the Government of Ghana on a going concern basis.

In the proposed agreement, the Government of Ghana will acquire 100% shares of AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets and liabilities. Basis the agreement, the transaction will entail a seamless takeover by the Government of Ghana post which AirtelTigo would become and operate as a State entity.

Shares of Macrotech Developers (earlier known as Lodha Developers) will debut on the bourses today, 19 April 2021. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 486 per share and the company raised Rs 2,500 crore through its public issue.

Mindtree reported a 2.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.30 crore on 4.2% increase in revenues to Rs 2,109.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

In dollar terms, the company posted a decline of 1.9% in consolidated net profit to $43.3 million on a 5.2% increase in revenues to $288.2 million in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

Kolte-Patil Developers announced sales volume of 0.85 million square feet (msf) in Q4FY21 against 0.67 msf in Q4FY20. Realisation per square feet increased to Rs 5,988 from Rs 5,333 in same period.

KEC International has signed project/ novation agreements with Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL), a subsidiary of Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) for Rs. 477 crores to complete the balance work of the Transmission lines in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana and release of the earlier dues of this project.

