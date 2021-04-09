Infosys, CEAT, Zensar, Ashok Leyland in spotlight

Infosys announced a strategic long -term collaboration with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company. ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

CEAT has entered into a Third Addendum Agreement to the existing Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Tyresnmore Online Private Limited (associate of the Company) and other parties, for making a future investment of upto Rs. 2.40 crore in Tyresnmore, on such terms and conditions as prescribed therein to acquire additional 3.47% of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore.

Zensar announced that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with US based Claimatic. This partnership combines industry-leading, intelligent decisioning software of Claimatic with Zensar's world-class strategic consulting, enterprise delivery, and implementation services.

Ashok Leyland said that Switch Mobility Automotive joined hands with Siemens to address the potential of the e-mobility market in India, driven by a strong commitment to support zero emission mobility through lowest total cost of ownership.

Astron Paper & Board Mill informed that Unit-1 located at Halvad, Gujrat will be remain shut from 11th April, 2021 for 10 to 12 days scheduled preventive maintenance and for technical updation and modification.

