TCS, NBCC (India), Yes Bank in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
Promoters of Satin Creditcare Network reduce pledge to 3.09%
Satin Creditcare Network update on its clean energy program
Financials shares fall
Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit declines 71.41% in the September 2020 quarter
Satin Creditcare Network standalone net profit declines 76.61% in the September 2020 quarter
-
TCS reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
TCS' order book at $9.2 billion in Q4 March 2021, was the highest ever total contract value (TCV) in a quarter, taking the total yearly order book at $31.6 billion, a 17.1% growth compared to previous financial year.
For the financial year ended March 2021, the company's consolidated revenues grew 4.6% to Rs 1,64,177 crore and net profit rose 0.28% to Rs 32,430 crore. The company's board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.
NBCC (India) said it has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Construction of FCIL office building at Noida, Sector -1 on April 9, 2021. NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for this project value of Rs. 65.10 crore at PMC fee of 7%.
Yes Bank said that Sebi vide its Order dated April 12, 2021 has imposed a penalty of Rs. 25 crore against the Bank under Section 15 HA of SEBI Act, 1992 for the alleged mis-selling of AT-1 Bonds in the secondary market. The bank shall be preferring an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, it said.
Hindustan Copper closed its qualified institutional placement issue and approved the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share for the issue.
Satin Creditcare Network said that the company's AUM stood at Rs 7,274 crores as on 31st March 2021, a growth of 5.3% QoQ.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU