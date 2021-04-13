TCS, NBCC (India), Yes Bank in spotlight

TCS reported a 6.3% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,246 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020. Consolidated revenue grew by 4% to Rs 43,705 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

TCS' order book at $9.2 billion in Q4 March 2021, was the highest ever total contract value (TCV) in a quarter, taking the total yearly order book at $31.6 billion, a 17.1% growth compared to previous financial year.

For the financial year ended March 2021, the company's consolidated revenues grew 4.6% to Rs 1,64,177 crore and net profit rose 0.28% to Rs 32,430 crore. The company's board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

NBCC (India) said it has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Construction of FCIL office building at Noida, Sector -1 on April 9, 2021. NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for this project value of Rs. 65.10 crore at PMC fee of 7%.

Yes Bank said that Sebi vide its Order dated April 12, 2021 has imposed a penalty of Rs. 25 crore against the Bank under Section 15 HA of SEBI Act, 1992 for the alleged mis-selling of AT-1 Bonds in the secondary market. The bank shall be preferring an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal, it said.

Hindustan Copper closed its qualified institutional placement issue and approved the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share for the issue.

Satin Creditcare Network said that the company's AUM stood at Rs 7,274 crores as on 31st March 2021, a growth of 5.3% QoQ.

