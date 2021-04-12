TCS, Infosys, Castrol India in spotlight

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled announce Q4 result today, 12 April 2021.
Infosys said that the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares on 14 April 2021.
Castrol India on Friday (9 April) announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply arrangement with ki Mobility Solutions in India. As part of the arrangement, Castrol India will supply lubricant products to ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops in India.
Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX), its exclusive cable landing partner in Bahrain, extend their partnership to offer high speed internet connectivity with very low latency for a superior quality and seamless viewing, gaming and download experience for customers in Bahrain.
NATCO Pharma announced that its marketing and distribution partner Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, has received tentative approval for our Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ibrutinib Tablets 560mg, 420mg, 280mg and 140mg strengths (generic for IMBRUVICA), from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Sands Capital Management, a discretionary investment manager registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, purchased 39.36 lakh equity shares, or 2.98% stake, of Jubilant Foodworks.
Balrampur Chini Mills said that credit ratings agency ICRA has reaffirmed the long and short-term credit ratings of the company as [ICRA] AA and [ICRA] A1+, respectively.
The board of directors of Solara Active Pharma Sciences on 9 April 2021 approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Sciences, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU