TCS, Infosys, Castrol India in spotlight

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled announce Q4 result today, 12 April 2021.

Infosys said that the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares on 14 April 2021.

Castrol India on Friday (9 April) announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply arrangement with ki Mobility Solutions in India. As part of the arrangement, Castrol India will supply lubricant products to ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops in India.

Tata Communications and Bahrain Internet Exchange (BIX), its exclusive cable landing partner in Bahrain, extend their partnership to offer high speed internet connectivity with very low latency for a superior quality and seamless viewing, gaming and download experience for customers in Bahrain.

NATCO Pharma announced that its marketing and distribution partner Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, has received tentative approval for our Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ibrutinib Tablets 560mg, 420mg, 280mg and 140mg strengths (generic for IMBRUVICA), from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Sands Capital Management, a discretionary investment manager registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, purchased 39.36 lakh equity shares, or 2.98% stake, of Jubilant Foodworks.

Balrampur Chini Mills said that credit ratings agency ICRA has reaffirmed the long and short-term credit ratings of the company as [ICRA] AA and [ICRA] A1+, respectively.

The board of directors of Solara Active Pharma Sciences on 9 April 2021 approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Sciences, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with the company.

