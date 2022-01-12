IT stocks, UltraTech Cement, DLF, TTML in focus

IT stocks: IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro will release their December quarter earnings today, 12 January 2022.
UltraTech Cement: The cement major announced the commissioning of Line II of the Bara Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh, having cement capacity of 2 mtpa.
DLF: The realty major has clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML): The company opted for converting the interest from adjusted gross revenue dues amounting to Rs 850 crore to equity, following which the government will hold approx 9.5% in the company.
RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMEC Group to cooperate and explore infrastructure projects.
Federal Bank: The board of directors of Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina), a subsidiary of bank, has approved initiating the process of an initial public offering (IPO) by way of fresh issue and offer for sale, subject to market conditions.
Delta Corp: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2021, up sharply from Rs 15.56 crore clocked in the same period last year.
Sharat Industries: The company has scheduled board meeting on 18 January 2022 to consider a proposal for rights issue of equity shares.
