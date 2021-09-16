HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1545.6, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.64% in last one year as compared to a 52.62% rally in NIFTY and a 67.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1545.6, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17575.35. The Sensex is at 58956.1, up 0.4%.HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 2.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36852.25, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1551.15, down 0.08% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 42.64% in last one year as compared to a 52.62% rally in NIFTY and a 67.51% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

