Indian Overseas Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 21.75, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.35% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% jump in NIFTY and a 77.61% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.75, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17583.65. The Sensex is at 58988.02, up 0.45%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 8.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2411, up 3.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)