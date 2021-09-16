Bank of Maharashtra jumps around 6%

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 19.55, up 5.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.4% in last one year as compared to a 52.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.61% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.55, up 5.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17583.65. The Sensex is at 58988.02, up 0.45%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 2.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2411, up 3.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)