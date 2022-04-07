HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company in focus

HDFC Bank: The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital ), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long- Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs. 50,000 crores over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify 'incorrect marking of wheel rim size', if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles.

Titan Company: In its Q4 FY22 business update, Titan Company said its revenues from jewellery division fell 4% year-on-year in the March quarter, but watches and wearables revenue rose 12% during this period. Its eyecare revenue was up 5%.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Invesco Developing Market Funds will reportedly sell 74 million shares worth Rs 2,200 crore via block deals in the range of ₹270-290 per share.

Bandhan Bank: A consortium of Bandhan Bank's parent Bandhan Financial Holdings (BFHL), private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore's sovereign fund GIC will acquire IDFC Asset Management Company for Rs 4,500 crore.

Uma Exports: Shares of Uma Exports will make its debut on the bourses today, 7 April 2022. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 65-68 apiece via its initial stake sale.

