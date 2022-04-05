TCS, SBI Cards, Hindustan Zinc, BEML in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: Private equity firm Carlyle Group will reportedly sell its entire stake in SBI Cards and Payments Services for as much as Rs 2,558 crore. CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity which, will sell its entire 3.09% stake in the firm through a block trade. The shares are being offered at Rs 851.50-876.75 a piece.

Hindustan Zinc: The company announced best ever mined metal production for Q4FY22 of 295000 lakh tonnes since UG transition, up 17% compared to Q3FY22, and up 3% compared to Q4FY21.

BEML: The company, on a provisional basis, achieved all-time record revenue from operations of over Rs 4,000 crore for financial year 2021-22.

PCBL: The company has since commissioned power plant at Palej, in Gujarat with a capacity of 7.3 MW.

3i Infotech: The company has secured a cloud transformation deal for its NuRe platform, from one of the large commercial banks in Asia-Pacific region. Deal size is approximately Rs 6.04 crore.

