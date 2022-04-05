TCS, SBI Cards, Hindustan Zinc, BEML in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS has signed a material multi-year contract with a large American company expanding its long-standing partnership to accelerate their cloud transformation journey and transform their technology landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack for greater agility, flexibility, and improved operational resilience.
SBI Cards and Payment Services: Private equity firm Carlyle Group will reportedly sell its entire stake in SBI Cards and Payments Services for as much as Rs 2,558 crore. CA Rover Holdings, a Carlyle entity which, will sell its entire 3.09% stake in the firm through a block trade. The shares are being offered at Rs 851.50-876.75 a piece.
Hindustan Zinc: The company announced best ever mined metal production for Q4FY22 of 295000 lakh tonnes since UG transition, up 17% compared to Q3FY22, and up 3% compared to Q4FY21.
BEML: The company, on a provisional basis, achieved all-time record revenue from operations of over Rs 4,000 crore for financial year 2021-22.
PCBL: The company has since commissioned power plant at Palej, in Gujarat with a capacity of 7.3 MW.
3i Infotech: The company has secured a cloud transformation deal for its NuRe platform, from one of the large commercial banks in Asia-Pacific region. Deal size is approximately Rs 6.04 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU