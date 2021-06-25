HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd in demand

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 727.75, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 52.5% gain in NIFTY and a 57.26% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 727.75, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15834.4. The Sensex is at 52828.04, up 0.24%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 10.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16520.3, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 730.65, up 1.54% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 52.5% gain in NIFTY and a 57.26% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 106.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

