Ganges Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Foseco India Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2021.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Foseco India Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2021.

Ganges Securities Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 87.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3725 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 277.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3161 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 485.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 384 shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 1711.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 523 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 165.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15149 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)