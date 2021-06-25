Ganges Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Geecee Ventures secures additional land in Kharghar
Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 7.17% in the March 2021 quarter
Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Capital Goods shares edge higher
Apollo Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Foseco India Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2021.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd, Foseco India Ltd and Geecee Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2021.
Ganges Securities Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 87.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3725 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 277.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3161 shares in the past one month.
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 485.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 384 shares in the past one month.
Foseco India Ltd rose 20.00% to Rs 1711.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 523 shares in the past one month.
Geecee Ventures Ltd added 19.98% to Rs 165.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15149 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU