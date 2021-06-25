Gati Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2021.

Gati Ltd soared 14.42% to Rs 173.75 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd surged 8.40% to Rs 155.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82779 shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd spiked 8.15% to Rs 676.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd jumped 6.35% to Rs 3407.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36819 shares in the past one month.

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurt 6.05% to Rs 125.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

