HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.46%, up for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 504.7, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.13% drop in NIFTY and a 7.73% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 504.7, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17200.85. The Sensex is at 58371.88, up 0.27%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 4.53% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17863.45, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.45 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 504.7, up 1.34% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 3.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.13% drop in NIFTY and a 7.73% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 78.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.
