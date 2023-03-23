Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd soars 1.62%, up for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 420.4, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.13% gain in NIFTY and a 17.6% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 420.4, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17200.85. The Sensex is at 58371.88, up 0.27%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 8.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12201.35, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 65.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

