Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 2.75%, up for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1280.1, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.13% slide in NIFTY and a 14.08% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1280.1, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17200.85. The Sensex is at 58371.88, up 0.27%. Gland Pharma Ltd has slipped around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11754.7, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

