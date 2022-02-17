HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stays supported

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 592.8, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.91% in last one year as compared to a 14.97% jump in NIFTY and a 3.38% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 592.8, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 17382.1. The Sensex is at 58163.86, up 0.29%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 11.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17544.25, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 592, up 0.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 105.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

