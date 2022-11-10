Alkem's St. Louis facility completes USFDA pre-approval inspection

-
At the end of the inspection, the Company has received Form 483 with three (3) observations. There is no data integrity observation.
This Pre-Approval Inspection is part of the routine business operations and the Company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out the said observations.
