Religare Enterprises allots 40.37 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 40,37,500 equity shares under ESOP on 11 November 2022.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,193,519,630/- divided into 319,351,963 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,233,894,630/- divided into 323,389,463 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

