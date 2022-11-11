JSW Steel records 25% growth in standalone crude steel production in Oct

JSW Steel reported standalone Crude Steel production for the month of October, 2022 at 17.76 lakh tonnes, a growth of 25% YoY on standalone basis.



The break-up of standalone production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes) Oct 2022 Oct 2021 Growth Y0Y Crude steel 17.76 14.25

25%

Flat rolled products 13.61 10.45

30%

Long rolled products 3.70 3.34

11%

The capacity utilisation improved to 93% in October '22 from 89% in September '22.

