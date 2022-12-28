Spandana to transfer stressed loan portfolio to an ARC

JUST IN
For a consideration of Rs 95 cr

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has approved on 28 December 2022 to transfer stressed loan portfolio including written off loans of Rs.323.08 crore outstanding as on 30 September 2022 to an Asset Reconstruction Company pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method for a consideration of Rs.95 crore.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 18:41 IST

