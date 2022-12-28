Spandana to transfer stressed loan portfolio to an ARC

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank partners with JC Flowers ARC for sale of identified stressed loan portfolio
Spandana Sphoorty gets Rs 95 crore bid from ARC for stressed assets
Yes Bank inks term sheet With JC Flowers ARC for sale of stressed loans
India Ratings reaffirms ratings of debt instruments of Spandana Sphoorty
Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 60 cr
-
For a consideration of Rs 95 crSpandana Sphoorty Financial has approved on 28 December 2022 to transfer stressed loan portfolio including written off loans of Rs.323.08 crore outstanding as on 30 September 2022 to an Asset Reconstruction Company pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method for a consideration of Rs.95 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU