H T Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, W S Industries (India) Ltd, BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2021.
H T Media Ltd crashed 9.91% to Rs 25.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61420 shares in the past one month.
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd lost 7.29% to Rs 8.78. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 224 shares in the past one month.
W S Industries (India) Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 3.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6557 shares in the past one month.
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd slipped 6.29% to Rs 83.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16246 shares in the past one month.
Times Guaranty Ltd dropped 6.16% to Rs 25.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1362 shares in the past one month.
