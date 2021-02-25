Asian Granito India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Huhtamaki India Ltd, Marico Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd and Redington India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2021.

Asian Granito India Ltd lost 13.95% to Rs 172.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd tumbled 11.94% to Rs 297.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9167 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd crashed 3.93% to Rs 408.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd dropped 3.42% to Rs 829.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 943 shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd shed 3.29% to Rs 187.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39319 shares in the past one month.

