Volumes spurt at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd counter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 368.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.70 lakh shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2021.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 368.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.93% to Rs.67.70. Volumes stood at 55.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd witnessed volume of 1002.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.95% to Rs.49.30. Volumes stood at 63.1 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd witnessed volume of 135.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.48% to Rs.45.95. Volumes stood at 12.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 110.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.23% to Rs.743.80. Volumes stood at 11.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 14.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.75% to Rs.551.25. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)