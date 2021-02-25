Volumes spurt at Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical decides on closure of Vapi unit
Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 3.52% in the December 2020 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers starts production of Methanol at Trombay unit
Fertilizer shares rally after Govt announces fertilizer subsidy for farmers
-
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 368.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.70 lakh shares
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2021.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 368.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.93% to Rs.67.70. Volumes stood at 55.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd witnessed volume of 1002.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.95% to Rs.49.30. Volumes stood at 63.1 lakh shares in the last session.
National Fertilizer Ltd witnessed volume of 135.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.48% to Rs.45.95. Volumes stood at 12.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 110.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.23% to Rs.743.80. Volumes stood at 11.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 14.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.75% to Rs.551.25. Volumes stood at 3.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU