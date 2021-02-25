FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 27.85 points or 0.23% at 12154.54 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 5%), Marico Ltd (down 3.77%),KRBL Ltd (down 2.98%),Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.35%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Emami Ltd (down 1.68%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 1.61%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.45%), Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.23%), and Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.17%).

On the other hand, Tata Coffee Ltd (up 6.06%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 5.93%), and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 3.67%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 414.93 or 0.82% at 51196.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.6 points or 1.05% at 15138.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 253.74 points or 1.27% at 20273.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.88 points or 1.1% at 6790.11.

On BSE,1795 shares were trading in green, 1068 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

