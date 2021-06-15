Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 118.15 points or 0.46% at 25385.52 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 3.23%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.12%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.12%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.84%),Novartis India Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.77%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 1.7%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (down 1.66%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 1.62%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.24%).

On the other hand, Hikal Ltd (up 4.93%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.03%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 3.92%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 213.26 or 0.41% at 52764.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.1 points or 0.37% at 15869.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.35 points or 0.46% at 25189.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.93 points or 0.43% at 7912.91.

On BSE,1975 shares were trading in green, 1146 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

