Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 137.15 points or 0.55% at 25236.61 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 7.3%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.94%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 2.83%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.14%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hikal Ltd (up 1.82%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 1.82%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 1.52%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 1.51%), and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 1.33%).

On the other hand, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 4.74%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 3.8%), and Wockhardt Ltd (down 1.31%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6.25 or 0.01% at 52918.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.85 points or 0.05% at 15868.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.79 points or 0.44% at 25106.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.4 points or 0.51% at 7833.79.

On BSE,1714 shares were trading in green, 1004 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)