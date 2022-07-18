Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 9.69 points or 0.04% at 22582.22 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.82%), Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (down 3.61%),FDC Ltd (down 2.59%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 1.68%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 1.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (down 1.56%), Venus Remedies Ltd (down 1.41%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 1.24%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 0.95%), and SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 0.9%).

On the other hand, Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 8.17%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 4.45%), and Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 4.31%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 548.97 or 1.02% at 54309.75.

The Nifty 50 index was up 167.35 points or 1.04% at 16216.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 357.25 points or 1.39% at 26136.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 101.15 points or 1.26% at 8147.87.

On BSE,2291 shares were trading in green, 1058 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

