Healthcare stocks slip

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 159.69 points or 0.8% at 19756.81 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Alembic Ltd (down 4.11%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 3.11%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.8%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.75%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 2.59%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.55%), Cipla Ltd (down 2.14%), Biocon Ltd (down 2%), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 1.9%).

On the other hand, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.98%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.98%), and Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.98%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 361.29 or 0.9% at 40344.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.55 points or 0.75% at 11851.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.59 points or 0.37% at 14841.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.7 points or 0.32% at 4916.77.

On BSE,1395 shares were trading in green, 1106 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

