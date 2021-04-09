Steel Authority of India Ltd Spurts 2.25%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 33.97% over last one month compared to 17.81% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.25% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 2.25% today to trade at Rs 97.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.92% to quote at 16488.07. The index is up 17.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 1.89% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 167.5 % over last one year compared to the 59.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 33.97% over last one month compared to 17.81% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.29 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 98.45 on 08 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 23.75 on 08 Apr 2020.

