Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 66.63 points or 0.41% at 16092.05 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 3.28%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 3.12%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.45%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 2.32%),Cipla Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.1%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 2.03%), Vimta Labs Ltd (down 1.97%), Granules India Ltd (down 1.87%), and Biocon Ltd (down 1.67%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 19.97%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 7.99%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 5.63%) moved up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 179.41 or 0.52% at 34466.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.05 points or 0.66% at 10209.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 151.98 points or 1.28% at 12007.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.12 points or 0.8% at 4175.81.

On BSE,1781 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

