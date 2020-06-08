Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 2.93%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2409.15, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.23% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% fall in NIFTY and a 19.22% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2409.15, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 10186.05. The Sensex is at 34432.96, up 0.42%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 15.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6628.75, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2404.35, up 2.49% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 12.23% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% fall in NIFTY and a 19.22% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 14.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)