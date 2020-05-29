Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 10.18 points or 0.8% at 1259.85 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 3.02%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.2%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 28.69%), HFCL Ltd (up 9.94%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.91%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 or 0.01% at 32197.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.15 points or 0.18% at 9507.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.57 points or 1.48% at 10928.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.41 points or 1.52% at 3897.18.

On BSE,1373 shares were trading in green, 794 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

