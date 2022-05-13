Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 499.48 points or 2.27% at 22494.89 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Venus Remedies Ltd (up 12.16%), Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 8.65%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 6.68%),Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 6.51%),Take Solutions Ltd (up 5.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 4.91%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 4.71%), Nureca Ltd (up 4.6%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 4.17%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 3.89%).

On the other hand, Abbott India Ltd (down 0.79%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 0.43%), and TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 0.22%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 411.34 or 0.78% at 53341.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 155.6 points or 0.98% at 15963.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 422.68 points or 1.69% at 25418.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 130.93 points or 1.71% at 7791.2.

On BSE,2233 shares were trading in green, 578 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

