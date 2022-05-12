L&T Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3621 cr

The engineering and construction major's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 3620.69 crore on 9.9% increase in revenues to Rs 52850.67 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated bais, Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s profit before exceptional items and tax fell 3.23% year-on-year to Rs 5561.65 crore in Q4 March 2022.

International sales during the quarter stood at Rs 17,550 crore, constituting 33% of the total revenue.

L&T achieved consolidated revenues of Rs 156,521 crore for the year ended 31 March 2022, recording a y-o-y growth of 15% with strong execution in project business aided by continuing growth momentum in the IT&TS portfolio. International revenues during the year at Rs 55,783 crore constitute 36% of the total.

For the year ended 31 March 2022, the consolidated net profit after tax (excluding exceptional items and discontinued operations) at Rs 8,572 crore registered a robust growth of 23% over the previous year. The consolidated net profit after tax (including exceptional items and discontinued operations) for the year ended 31 March 2022 was Rs 8,669 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share.

The consolidated order book of the group was at record Rs 357,595 crore as on 31 March 2022, with international orders having a share of 27%.

The infrastructure segment recorded customer revenues of Rs 29,727 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, registering y-o-y growth of 13%. International revenues constituted 25% of the total customer revenues of the segment during the quarter. The segment order book stood at Rs 260,624 crore as on 31 March 2022, with the share of international orders at 22%.

The defence engineering segment recorded customer revenues of Rs 894 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2022, recording a y-o-y decline of 21%. The share of export revenues was 4% of the total customer revenues for the quarter.

The IT & technology services (IT&TS) segment recorded customer revenues of Rs 8,761 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022, recording q-o-q growth of 4% & y-o-y growth of 30%. International billing contributed 93% of the total customer revenues. In USD terms, the segment revenues of 1,186 million for the quarter grew 4% and 27% on a q-o-q and y-o-y basis, respectively.

In its outlook, L&T said the Indian economy is expected to maintain its recovery momentum as evidenced through the continuous uptick in high frequency indicators including GDP growth. Improved consumer and business sentiments, robust domestic demand conditions and improving tech enabled compliance demonstrated through record tax collections is expected to continue in the medium term, it added.

The continuing fluctuations in crude oil and other commodity prices owing to the current geopolitical uncertainties is leading to high input prices for industries and consumers. The resultant supply chain disruptions could pose a threat to the growth plans of the country in the short-term, it stated.

The company with its detailed 5 year Strategic Plan (Lakshya'26), has chalked out a path for pursuing profitable growth in its traditional businesses of EPC projects and manufacturing. The group will look to expand the size and scale of its IT&TS portfolio. The company will incubate digital offerings in data centers, tech education and B2B e-commerce. It also has plans to invest in the new areas of green energy. Aggressive plans are on to unlock value of its current investment in few non-core areas such as the concessions space, it added.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

Shares of L&T fell 3% to settle at Rs 1524.35 on the BSE.

