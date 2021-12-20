Volumes soar at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

Ajanta Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 86.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1532 shares

AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 December 2021.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 86.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1532 shares. The stock gained 1.22% to Rs.2,128.15. Volumes stood at 1038 shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 84.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2810 shares. The stock dropped 4.99% to Rs.2,398.80. Volumes stood at 3021 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd saw volume of 6.95 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 62.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11139 shares. The stock dropped 5.17% to Rs.973.00. Volumes stood at 10866 shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd recorded volume of 7.4 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 53.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13892 shares. The stock lost 3.61% to Rs.834.35. Volumes stood at 19828 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 47.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2265 shares. The stock slipped 3.08% to Rs.3,742.20. Volumes stood at 4085 shares in the last session.

