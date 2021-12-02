Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 273.89 points or 1.09% at 25409.97 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 6.63%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 5%),Kopran Ltd (up 5%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 4.08%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 3.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 3.11%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.71%), Shalby Ltd (up 2.7%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.39%), and Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.33%).

On the other hand, Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.66%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.33%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 1%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 343.81 or 0.6% at 58028.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.15 points or 0.61% at 17272.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.48 points or 0.59% at 28180.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.95 points or 0.49% at 8728.01.

On BSE,1816 shares were trading in green, 816 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

