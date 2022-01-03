Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 26.72 points or 0.1% at 26179.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 2.66%), Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (down 2.21%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 1.72%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.65%),Cipla Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Syngene International Ltd (down 1.43%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.09%), Sanofi India Ltd (down 1.01%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 0.91%), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Albert David Ltd (up 18.27%), Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (up 9.99%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 8.65%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 818.77 or 1.41% at 59072.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 234.2 points or 1.35% at 17588.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 383.51 points or 1.3% at 29841.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 102.75 points or 1.17% at 8893.87.

On BSE,2724 shares were trading in green, 774 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

