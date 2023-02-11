HEC Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Yogi Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 48.20% to Rs 11.50 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 48.20% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.507.76 48 OPM %8.433.61 -PBDT0.100.03 233 PBT0.05-0.03 LP NP0.04-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU